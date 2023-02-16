Andrea Dovizioso to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

Dovizioso, who was a runner-up with Ducati during three consecutive seasons as he became the main challenger to Marc Marquez, will be made a MotoGP ‘Legend’ later this season at Mugello.

The Italian made a name for himself by winning the 125cc world championship in 2004, after getting the better of riders such as Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and 2022 WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

Following that Dovizioso made the jump to 250cc racing where he was again one of the better riders.

Dovizioso spent three seasons in the intermediate class, all which saw him finish inside the top three in the championship, although he was unable to win the title at any stage.

After one year with the Scot Racing Team in MotoGP, Dovizioso joined Repsol Honda where he spent three seasons.

Despite varying levels of success with Honda, which included a maiden MotoGP win at Donington Park in 2009, it wasn’t until he joined Ducati that Dovizioso began to unleash his true potential.

As the bike improved, so did Dovizioso’s performances as he won six races in 2017 and took the title fight against Marquez down to the final race in Valencia.

Despite only winning two races in 2019, Dovizioso recorded his highest points tally in a MotoGP season as he finished runner-up to Marquez for the third year in succession.

After taking a sabbatical year in 2021, which was cut short when he replaced Petronas Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli for the final five races, Dovizioso secured a full-time ride with the RNF Yamaha team for 2022 before cutting his own season short by retiring after Misano.

Now set to be inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame, Dovizioso said: "When they told me I was really surprised and I didn’t expect it. I’m so proud and so happy to take that [honour] and become a MotoGP legend."