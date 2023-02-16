Outside the top ten come the end of the three day Sepang MotoGP test, Mir and Honda appear to be far from challenging for wins although steps forward were made in terms of pace and his feelings with the bike throughout.

Mir finished just over a tenth down on eight-time world champion teammate Marc Marquez, who also failed to record a top ten result on day three, however, Marquez chose not to set a time attack late on, as opposed to many of the riders around him.

So what was Mir’s takeaway from his first ‘serious’ test with the RC213V?

Well, due to the significant upgrades brought by Honda, the Spaniard had a ‘completely different’ bike compared to what he rode previously, although he concluded the test feeling positive about his position.

"The bike is completely different to the one I tried before, the riding style is huge how it’s changed," said Mir.

"[I’m] happy with the progress that we are doing, I feel stronger than yesterday and I feel the bike is more like mine and I am able to ride in a better way than yesterday.

"Happy overall, the team works pretty well during these three days and this is a boost for the start of the season."

‘We are still far’ as Honda’s MotoGP title hopes appear slim for 2023

Uttering similar comments to Marquez, but also his own comments following day one, Mir still felt as though Honda is lacking pace compared to its rivals, which was again highlighted by the lap times.

Seven Ducatis and two Aprilias finished inside the top nine, while all nine of those riders were quicker than Mir by at least four tenths or more.

With the gaps an obvious worry, Mir is still remaining upbeat: "For sure we are still a bit far, but every day we are closer. So this is very important that every day we feel better with the bike, that I’m riding more like a Honda style, I’m riding in a completely different way now and this is a way that I enjoy.

"These days I learned a lot, the team helped me a lot to help me understand how to be competitive with this bike, and we are following the good steps, but I’m still a rookie with this bike."