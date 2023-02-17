The half-length Sprints will take place at the end of each Saturday, with world championship points on offer from first (12) to ninth (1) places.

Luca Marini, not only fastest at the Sepang test but one of the few riders to complete a 10-lap Sprint simulation, believes the usual tactics and tyre-saving strategies will go out of the window.

“When you have to do 20 laps [a full race] then you ride in a bit of a different way,” said the VR46 Ducati rider. “Maybe the first three laps you fight with the other riders, overtake and try to put yourself in ‘your’ position, knowing your best pace.

“Then you pay attention to the rear tyre, pay attention to the braking to not be overtaken from behind, try to stay in the slipstream but not too much because then the front tyre pressure goes too high.

MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76 Video of MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76

“But I think for 10 laps it is just going to be about giving everything in every corner. Because the pressure of the tyre will be okay, the tyre wear will be okay, even with the soft. Also with this high level of riders and bikes, I think it will be a very big group, with seven or ten riders [at the front].

“We don’t know exactly now but, for me, it will be a very big fight because other bikes that are struggling, over 10 laps and with a soft tyre they can do a bit more.

“The potential of every bike is unbelievable. Maybe the KTM is a little bit delayed but Pol Espargaro was fast [on day two at Sepang] also in the pace, so you never know.

"We need to wait for the first [Sprint] but I expect a crazy race.”

MotoGP’s first Sprint race will be held on March 25 at the Portimao season opener.