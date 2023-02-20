Andrea Iannone escapes serious injury in training for comeback

The controversial Italian rider is gearing up for a comeback when his four-year doping ban expires, making him eligible for the 2024 season.

Iannone crashed at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy on Saturday, ending up in the gravel and hurting his left shoulder.

On his fourth lap on an Aprilia RSV4, ready to return to the pits, he braked at a hairpin but didn’t put the bike in gear, and crashed.

He feared a fractured collarbone - but a visit to hospital confirmed this was not the case.

A statement to GPOne from Iannone addressed his crash, and his comeback plans: "I have a complete training programme this year. Several tests performed professionally.

“I feel good and I don't think I've lost speed in these years but I have nothing to say for now. It would be just talk, and therefore useless.

“When the time comes to talk about my plans I will. Unfortunately today it went like this: I did not enter the gear at the Tornantino, I went straight and then I fell hitting my shoulder heavily.

“We weren't pulling, we were spinning on the low 1. 40 and the lap follows I would have stopped.”

Iannone may find his chances to return to MotoGP limited but options may exist in World Superbikes for after his ban ends in December 2023.

In his seven-year premier class career, he represented Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia. He finished the year in fifth in 2015.