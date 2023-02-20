The Laureus World Sports Awards have nominated Bagnaia and Woods in the ‘Comeback of the Year’ category.

Bagnaia overcame a 91-point deficit from reigning champion Fabio Quartararo to claim his first MotoGP title in the final round of the 2022 season.

He had crashed five times but the turnaround was the biggest in MotoGP history.

The nominees are:

Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP)

Tiger Woods (golf)

Christian Eriksen (football)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (athletics)

Klay Thompson (basketball)

Annemiek van Vleuten (cycling)

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

“Last year I saw the recognition that was given to Valentino Rossi as a ‘Laureus Sporting Icon’, and today being nominated for one of the most prestigious international sports awards is already a great source of pride for me,” Bagnaia said.

Giacomo Agostini, the MotoGP legend, said: "For many years the only name we have associated with MotoGP in Italy has been Valentino Rossi, the timeless champion. Last year, when he was awarded a Sports Icon at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, it was great to see how our sport has been recognised worldwide.

“This year the sport I love most is back in the limelight thanks to Francesco Bagnaia, who is nominated in the "Laureus World Comeback of the Year" category. Francesco is really making a name for himself in motorsport.

“Having Valentino Rossi as a guide and mentor has benefited him, strengthening his character. He showed this last season with his determination, when he recovered the 91-point disadvantage that separated him from Fabio Quartararo.

“Never before had anyone been able to close such a wide gap. In the last Grand Prix of the season he completed an incredible feat, which deserves to be celebrated."