Aleix Espargaro’s surprise new venture - as a YouTuber!

The Aprilia rider, 33, has unveiled a new venture as a YouTuber - he has launched his channel with a behind-the-scenes video from the preseason Sepang test.

He beamed: “I’m not a YouTuber but I’m going to try to learn fast!”

MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76 Video of MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76

Espargaro films himself behind-the-scenes in the MotoGP paddock, moving between media duties and meeting the Kabuto team who provide his helmet and riding gear.

He is later in his hotel room about to get some rest before the first day of Sepang testing, saying: “I can’t wait to see what the engineers have prepared.”

Espargaro then films inside his garage, speaking to mechanics and engineers, after each day of testing.

It is an interesting look at the parts of a MotoGP rider’s weekend that we never usually see.

And it opens a fascinating possibility for how these riders can speak to fans in different ways.

You can watch see Espargaro’s YouTube channel here.