Race Direction structure changed for MotoGP 2023 season

The 2023 MotoGP calendar includes a MotoGP Sprint race at every round meaning Race Direction will come under more focus and scrutiny.

MotoGP Race Director – Mike Webb

Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE Race Director – Graham Webber

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup & Talent Cup Race Director – George Massaro

Mike Webb will remain as the Race Director. This will now include Saturday's Sprint races. Graham Webber, the Deputy Race Director for MotoGP and Race Director for MotoE, will have new roles as the Race Director for Moto2 and Moto3. George Massaro is the new Race Director for the Rookies Cup and Talent Cup - he was previously Deputy Race Director in those categories.

Permanent officials and bodies for the 2023 FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Race Direction:

Race Director and Chairman: Mike Webb

FIM Representative: Bartolome Alfonso

Dorna Representative: Loris Capirossi

Event Management Committee:

Deputy Race Director: Graham Webber

FIM Safety Officer: Bartolome Alfonso

FIM Medical Director: Giancarlo di Filippo

GP Technical Director: Danny Aldridge

FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel:

FIM MotoGP Steward Chairman (nominated by IRTA): Freddie Spencer

FIM MotoGP Stewards (nominates by FIM): Andrès Somolinos and Tamara Matko

FIM Appeal Stewards Panel:

This panel is composed of the Members of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission mentioned below by rotation and a member representing the National Federation Affiliated to the FIM.

Stuart Higgs

Ralph Bohnhorst

Raffaele De Fabritiis

Peter Goddard

In reserve or for a last-minute replacement:

Bill Cumbrow

Paul Duparc

Paul King

Grand Prix Commission:

DORNA representative and Chairman: Carmelo Ezpeleta

FIM representative: Paul Duparc

IRTA representative: Hervé Poncharal

MSMA representative: Biense Bierma

Permanent Bureau: