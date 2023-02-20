Race Direction structure changed for MotoGP 2023 season
Changes to Race Direction have been confirmed by the Permanent Bureau, compromising the FIM and Dorna, ahead of the new MotoGP season.
The 2023 MotoGP calendar includes a MotoGP Sprint race at every round meaning Race Direction will come under more focus and scrutiny.
- MotoGP Race Director – Mike Webb
- Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE Race Director – Graham Webber
- Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup & Talent Cup Race Director – George Massaro
Mike Webb will remain as the Race Director. This will now include Saturday's Sprint races. Graham Webber, the Deputy Race Director for MotoGP and Race Director for MotoE, will have new roles as the Race Director for Moto2 and Moto3. George Massaro is the new Race Director for the Rookies Cup and Talent Cup - he was previously Deputy Race Director in those categories.
Permanent officials and bodies for the 2023 FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Race Direction:
- Race Director and Chairman: Mike Webb
- FIM Representative: Bartolome Alfonso
- Dorna Representative: Loris Capirossi
Event Management Committee:
- Race Director and Chairman: Mike Webb
- Deputy Race Director: Graham Webber
- FIM Safety Officer: Bartolome Alfonso
- FIM Medical Director: Giancarlo di Filippo
- GP Technical Director: Danny Aldridge
FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel:
- FIM MotoGP Steward Chairman (nominated by IRTA): Freddie Spencer
- FIM MotoGP Stewards (nominates by FIM): Andrès Somolinos and Tamara Matko
FIM Appeal Stewards Panel:
This panel is composed of the Members of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission mentioned below by rotation and a member representing the National Federation Affiliated to the FIM.
- Stuart Higgs
- Ralph Bohnhorst
- Raffaele De Fabritiis
- Peter Goddard
In reserve or for a last-minute replacement:
- Bill Cumbrow
- Paul Duparc
- Paul King
Grand Prix Commission:
- DORNA representative and Chairman: Carmelo Ezpeleta
- FIM representative: Paul Duparc
- IRTA representative: Hervé Poncharal
- MSMA representative: Biense Bierma
Permanent Bureau:
- DORNA CEO: Carmelo Ezpeleta
- FIM President: Jorge Viegas