Marquez aims to return with aplomb in the 2023 season, after a torrid two-year spell where he came through a career-threatening arm surgery plus a scary sight issue called diplopia.

These problems do not concern Dr. Claudio Costa, founder of the Mobile Clinic, but he is worried about fatigue.

"That guy is a wonderful rider,” the 82-year-old told MOW about Marquez.

“He suffered what he suffered, but the strength of the riders is in the head and there are no obstacles that can stop the desire to win.

“I think the shoulder problem is somehow overcome, although full functionality will never return, while diplopia is something to keep under control. I'm not worried about either problem.

“I'm worried about Marquez's head because he might be tired.

“He wants to win again and he needs results to fuel his dream: they have to give him a bike that puts him in a position to really compete.

“He deserves it and we all deserve it to be able to see again the wonders of which he is capable.”

He said about reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia: “We have an Italian rider who is world champion and with an Italian bike, this alone must be enough to say that 2023 starts well.

“Then the truth is that the riders are all great and speed will always be the charm that is impossible to resist.”

Dorna opted to stop using Dr. Costa’s Mobile Clinic, the revolutionary medical facility, which was set up in the 70s.

The 2023 MotoGP calendar has also thrown up a Sprint race at every round, a major change to the weekend.

“But the essence of the races will always remain the same,” Dr. Costa said. “Regardless of the choices you make to increase the show.

"Everything is to renew and renew, so also racing. We must not be closed to new things.

“It is clear that nostalgia is always there: Valentino Rossi was immense, but he could not stay on track forever and it is in the things that after the farewell of such a beloved character something has been lost in terms of audience.

“Covid has also contributed and so has Marc Marquez's injury, but you have to look in front of you. And someone who is 82 tells you!”