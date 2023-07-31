Explained: BT Sports becomes TNT Sports - how will it affect MotoGP, WSBK, BSB?

BT Sport, who broadcast MotoGP in the UK, have now changed their name to TNT Sports as part of a major revamp, owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

The new channel, TNT Sports, will be the broadcaster for MotoGP.

Eurosport, which broadcasted WSBK and BSB in the UK, is under the Warner Bros umbrella. WorldSBK and BSB will remain on Eurosport.

How much does TNT Sports cost

A subscription costs £29.99, which is the same amount as a BT Sport Monthly Pass was costing, but it now includes Eurosport's offerings too. It also includes access to discovery+, the streaming platform of TNT Sports, where you can access Discovery's entertainment shows.

I've already got BT Sport

Then you don't need to do anything. The change will happen automatically. TNT Sports is available via BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. The newly-named channel will be available on the same channel number via Sky and Virgin.

How else to access TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office HD.

From today, BT and EE customers who subscribe to TNT Sports are able to access the Premium plan on discovery+ via mobiles, tablets and connected devices including smart TVs and games consoles**. Additionally, access to the Premium plan will be available soon for BT TV customers via selected BT TV set top boxes**.

Coming soon, Sky TV customers who subscribe to TNT Sports will also be able to access the Premium plan on discovery+, which will enable them to enjoy TNT Sports via the discovery+ app on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

Anyone with a discovery+ subscription can access the service via most smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, and connected devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire TVs, LG Smart TVs, NOW, PlayStation 4 & 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox.

In the Republic of Ireland, TNT Sports is available via Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone. Pricing is available from these operators. The TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4) are available in high and standard definition, plus (via Sky only) six red-button channels, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office. TNT Sports is not available on discovery+ in the Republic of Ireland

What other sports are on TNT Sports?

Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE, Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Tour de France, Australian Open and French Open tennis.

MotoGP has a deal to remain with BT Sports (and from July, TNT Sports) until at least the end of 2024.