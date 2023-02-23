Explained: UK broadcaster BT Sports to change its name - will it affect MotoGP?

Warner Bros Discovery paid £600m, according to The Athletic, to BT Sports to set up a joint-venture last year.

WBD bosses have told UK sports fans that nothing major will change in regards to its broadcast rights. Its portfolio of content, including MotoGP, will stay the same.

But BT Sports will become known as TNT Sports in July 2023.

The newly-named channel will be available on the same channel number via Sky and Virgin.

But TNT Sports’ content will also become available on the Discovery Plus app, meaning MotoGP can be streamed online.

The Eurosport channel is also incorporated into TNT Sports - this means that MotoGP< World Superbikes and British Superbikes will all be broadcast on the same channel in the UK.

“There are no immediate plans for any change of pricing,” said Marc Allera, BT Group chairman.

“It is impossible to say things are permanent and will never change.”

TNT Sports is already a TV brand in the US, where it broadcasts NBA and NHL. It shows Champions League football in Mexico and Brazil. The TNT Sports brand will now become known in the UK.

MotoGP has a deal to remain with BT Sports (and from July, TNT Sports) until at least the end of 2024.