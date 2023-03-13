Portimao MotoGP Test: Yamaha’s rear wing: ‘My mechanics said, ‘sorry, but I hope it's not working!’’
Fabio Quartararo may have made a breakthrough after returning to old aero on the final day of 2023 MotoGP pre-season testing, but he also got his first taste of an Aprilia-style rear wing.
However, despite the extreme look, the Frenchman didn’t feel any difference when using it, much to the relief of his mechanics!
“You don't really feel [it],” Quartararo said. “I mean, it's not worse or better, but I don't think we're going to use it.”
When it was suggested that the wing - also tried by factory test rider Cal Crutchlow in Sepang - looked ugly, the Frenchman replied:
“Yeah, my mechanics said, ‘Sorry, but I hope it's not working!’”
Without the wing, the 2021 world champion set the third fastest lap time as well as delivering an impressive Sprint race simulation, close to the very best by Ducati’s reigning champion and test leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Since the rear seat area is not covered by the Aero Body rules there is no restriction on design changes, meaning the wing can be modified and tried again at any time during the season.
Aprilia also tested a new version of its rear wing design which, unlike the 'vanes' used by the likes of Ducati and Honda, is yet to be raced. The rear seat aero is designed to help with stabilty and rear grip under braking.