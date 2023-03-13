A contender for the top few positions throughout day-two of the final pre-season MotoGP test, Marquez ultimately finished seventh behind the rider he replaced at Gresini Ducati, Enea Bastianini.

Marquez was over four tenths down on Francesco Bagnaia, but with the reigning world champion holding a two tenths gap over the rest of the field, it meant Marquez’s best time was very good relative to other Ducati riders.

"I must say that it has been a very positive test, today even better than yesterday," added Marquez. "We’re getting close to the limit of my Ducati and even today’s crash allowed me to get a better understanding.

"After all, it’s better to crash during testing and understanding how far I can push with the bike.

"We’re obviously happy with this pre-season, we’re now at a top five level at this track so it’s a really good start."

Marquez suffered two crashes on the final day of testing but remains at the forefront of Davide Tardozzi’s mind when it comes to potential podium finishers for Ducati.

Speaking about what he expects from Marquez this season, Tardozzi told MotoGP.com: "As I said before, Alex will make his best season in MotoGP. I trust that this will be his best season.

"Alex is a fast rider, twice a world champion. He didn’t have the opportunity to show his potential in the past and I think that this year he will have some podiums."

After three difficult seasons with Honda, so much so that 2022 could have been his final year in the premier class had Ducati not chosen to sign the Spaniard, Marquez is now well aware that 2023 is the most important season of his career.

A former world champion in both Moto3 and Moto2, Marquez said: "I’m realistic and I know that this season will be very important for me, for my future.

"I think I’m in the right moment, the right team and with the right bike to show my potential.

"Now what I need to do is just work, have everything clear and start the season in a good way will be key to have a good season for us."