As we’ve seen throughout the years in WorldSBK, Sprint races provide an added element of excitement that is typically unrivalled from any other session, which is the hope for MotoGP going forward.

The excitement for fans will be unmatched as MotoGP enters a style of racing that it’s never had before, however, with that comes the increased possibility of incidents between riders.

Unlike WorldSBK, the result of the race won’t have an impact on the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, but that does little to change the fierce approach that’s expected as points remain there to be had.

Eager to see how it plays out, former Grand Prix racer Huewen hopes that race direction gives riders the freedom to battle hard.

"I hope they let them race," said Huewen on the latest episode of the Crash.net MotoGP podcast. "My probelm is if this causes a raft of protests, penalties and all that other bull… The great thing about this Sprint race is that it’s going to be a dog fight.

"We’re all fairly sure that they are going to be using a bike to the maximum and that’s the attractive bit for us all on a Saturday. Your tongue is going to be hanging out watching the screen.

"It’s going to be elbow-to-elbow and they’re all very close in terms of lap times. We’ve seen what they are capable of in one lap during testing, but that means nothing when you get to a race.

"A race is about adrenaline fueled instinct. That’s what we’re gonna get in the Sprint race. I can’t wait for it."

Crash.net MotoGP editor, Peter McLaren, also believes the increased aggression that’s likely to be used in a Sprint race will doulbe the penalty count of previous seasons.

McLaren added: "If you look at the number of races there’s going to be twice the amount of races - okay the Sprint races are shorter - but they’re going to be more frantic so there’s probably going to be twice the amount of penalties isn’t there.

"It just goes with having more races. You see at the end of the year where riders receive punishments because it’s not the first time they’ve committed an offence and those things are going to crop up more and more simply because there’s more racing going on and there’s more banging handlebars.

"There’s no holding back in these Sprint races. Inevitably people are going to be making mistakes and there’s going to be more punishments. It’s going to be a tough one."

MotoGP results must stand for the greater good of the show, for fans…

As was the case during the most recent Formula 1 race in Jeddah where Fernando Alonso stood on the podium, only for the result to be changed afterwards which allowed George Russell to inherit third - this was before the amended result was then changed for a second time following a protest from Aston Martin which handed the position back to Alonso - and Huewen brought this scenario up as something MotoGP can’t do.

When riders stand on the podium that should be the final result, as changing the result thereafter could have a negative effect, said the ex-racer.

"I almost believe that they need to do a different strategy regarding this penalty business," claimed Huewen. "Anything that intefers with the race - you don’t want to get a situation where the three that are up on the podium aren’t the three that at the end of the day finish in the top three positions.

"You don’t want something that intefers with that and after the race the winner comes on but you end with [a scenario] where he didn’t win it.

"That’s really bad news from a fan situation, from a sporting dispute situation. What they do need to do, is if there’s a situation where they are considering a penalty and it’s not black and white, if it’s borderline, then what they should have is current riders on the committee. Current riders that make a decision after the event for a penalty next time out."

