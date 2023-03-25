But the VR46 Ducati rider was clearly irritated that the Turn 3 contact came from a rider Bezzecchi said has criticised his own conduct in the past.

The young Italian did not name the other competitor, but he was near a factory Aprilia when the incident occurred.

“There are some riders that cry in the Safety Commission for so many overtakes. They cry like a baby and then, in the first occasion, they make something that is completely stupid and destroy your race,” Bezzecchi said.

MotoGP 2023 Season Preview | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP81 Video of MotoGP 2023 Season Preview | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP81

Confirming that he was hit at the hairpin, Bezzecchi added: “I lost like seven places.”

“The funny thing is that there are three riders that complain and one of the three riders that always complains - and with me last year many times - today makes this [contact],” he said.

“So I don't understand why so many times they complain about me and they do the same!

“I like to be aggressive and I don't complain,” he said. “At the end, races are like this. I like to battle. So tomorrow I will try to battle, it’s okay.”

The 2022 rookie of the year, who was fastest in FP3 and then qualified in eighth place, added:

“I think the Sprint is a good format, I like all [the new] schedule. The race today, apart from the first 3-4 corners, was going well. Because when I crashed, I was already back up to seventh place and riding very fast.

“The problem is that I hit the bump in the second to last corner, lost the front and crashed!”

Bezzecchi’s exit came on the same lap that team-mate Luca Marini fell and took down Enea Bastianini, leaving the factory Ducati rider with a broken shoulder.

“I'm very sorry for Enea and I hope he can recover soon,” Marini said. “The previous lap I had done the same type of overtaking, again at turn five, on Maverick (Viñales): I tried then again and lost the front.”