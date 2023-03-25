Portimao MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi: ‘They cry like a baby, then hit me!’
Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP Sprint race debut came to an early end when, after being bumped on lap one, he crashed out on lap two.
But the VR46 Ducati rider was clearly irritated that the Turn 3 contact came from a rider Bezzecchi said has criticised his own conduct in the past.
The young Italian did not name the other competitor, but he was near a factory Aprilia when the incident occurred.
“There are some riders that cry in the Safety Commission for so many overtakes. They cry like a baby and then, in the first occasion, they make something that is completely stupid and destroy your race,” Bezzecchi said.
Confirming that he was hit at the hairpin, Bezzecchi added: “I lost like seven places.”
“The funny thing is that there are three riders that complain and one of the three riders that always complains - and with me last year many times - today makes this [contact],” he said.
“So I don't understand why so many times they complain about me and they do the same!
“I like to be aggressive and I don't complain,” he said. “At the end, races are like this. I like to battle. So tomorrow I will try to battle, it’s okay.”
The 2022 rookie of the year, who was fastest in FP3 and then qualified in eighth place, added:
“I think the Sprint is a good format, I like all [the new] schedule. The race today, apart from the first 3-4 corners, was going well. Because when I crashed, I was already back up to seventh place and riding very fast.
“The problem is that I hit the bump in the second to last corner, lost the front and crashed!”
Bezzecchi’s exit came on the same lap that team-mate Luca Marini fell and took down Enea Bastianini, leaving the factory Ducati rider with a broken shoulder.
“I'm very sorry for Enea and I hope he can recover soon,” Marini said. “The previous lap I had done the same type of overtaking, again at turn five, on Maverick (Viñales): I tried then again and lost the front.”