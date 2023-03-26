Bagnaia, Marquez, Martin’s private chat revealed: “Miller? He’s crazy!”

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin’s private chat revealed: “Jack Miller? He’s crazy!”

This is what sprint race podium finishers Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin chatted about moments after the race at the Portuguese MotoGP on Saturday, in the back of a car…

Martin: It was great. It was a long race.

Marquez: You guys were well ahead at the end.

Bagnaia: I pushed like crazy.

Marquez: What time did you get again? 1’38?

Bagnaia: On the last lap 1’38’.91.

Martin: I got 1’38.89 then I saw 1’39.04 and I thought ‘that’s ok’. Then I heard you and thought ‘it’s over’.

Bagnaia: I put a hard tyre on the front.

Martin: I did too and it was an error.

Marquez: The hard tyre tightened the bike up a bit.

Martin: With the wind it was tough.

Bagnaia: The front wheel kept lifting up on every lap.

Marquez: I was fifth the whole time. Fifth, fifth…

Martin: Then at the end, ‘bang!’

Marquez: Exactly!

Bagnaia: Jack Miller was really good.

Martin: I saw him and I couldn’t believe it!

Bagnaia: He was going for it.

Martin: He had soft tyres at the front.

Bagnaia: You have to see the way he overtook you!

Martin: Me? I was far off, right?

Bagnaia: I’d said I was going to overtake both you and Miller. He’s crazy!

 