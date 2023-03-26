Portuguese MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
26 Mar 2023
Portuguese MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

Here's the starting grid for today's Portuguese MotoGP.

  1. Marc Marquez 
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Jorge Martin 
  4. Miguel Oliveira 
  5. Jack Miller
  6. Maverick Vinales 
  7. Marco Bezzecchi 
  8. Luca Marini 
  9. Johann Zarco
  10. Fabio Quartararo 
  11. Aleix Espargaro 
  12. Alex Marquez 
  13. Joan Mir 
  14. Brad Binder
  15. Alex Rins 
  16. Franco Morbidelli 
  17. Takaaki Nakagami 
  18. Augusto Fernandez
  19. Raul Fernandez
  20. Fabio di Giannantonio

Which riders will benefit the most from MotoGP Sprint Races?

A reminder that, as per the new format for the 2023 season, qualifying on Saturday determines the starting grid for the sprint race and the full-length Sunday race.

Enea Bastianini qualified in sixth but a crash in the sprint race, where he broke a shoulder blade, has ruled him out of today's race and next weekend's Argentina MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro crashed on practice on Friday and will also be ruled out of action.

Joan Mir must serve a long lap penalty.

Marc Marquez's stunning qualifying effort will put him on pole position on Sunday, but he was overtaken by sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia on Saturday, so will the same thing happen?

 