Portuguese MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

Which riders will benefit the most from MotoGP Sprint Races? Video of Which riders will benefit the most from MotoGP Sprint Races?

A reminder that, as per the new format for the 2023 season, qualifying on Saturday determines the starting grid for the sprint race and the full-length Sunday race.

Enea Bastianini qualified in sixth but a crash in the sprint race, where he broke a shoulder blade, has ruled him out of today's race and next weekend's Argentina MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro crashed on practice on Friday and will also be ruled out of action.

Joan Mir must serve a long lap penalty.

Marc Marquez's stunning qualifying effort will put him on pole position on Sunday, but he was overtaken by sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia on Saturday, so will the same thing happen?