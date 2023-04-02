Casey Stoner hits out at F1 Australian Grand Prix: “An unnecessary mess”

The MotoGP legend was left unimpressed by the four-wheel spectacle in his home country which ended amid confusion after three red flags.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen eventually claimed victory but not before many people in the paddock were scratching their heads over a little-known rule.

Several cars crashed after a second red-flag restart causing the confusion ahead of the third restart, on the final lap. It was ruled that a processional lap behind the Safety Car would conclude the race.

But Stoner hit out at the FIA, the governing body of F1: “You have embarrassed yourselves today. What an unnecessary mess.

“Please remember everyone, this is a sport first and entertainment second, not the other way around.”

Coincidentally, another Australian in Michael Masi was present at the race.

It was the first time that the ex-race director, infamous for his role in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy which cost Hamilton an all-time record eighth F1 title and started Verstappen's era of dominance, was in the paddock since that fateful night.

And Masi watched another race conclude behind the Safety Car...