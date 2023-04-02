Bezzecchi was the fastest rider during Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint in Argentina, and had there been one more lap then Brad Binder would have potentially succumbed to the pressure applied by the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider.

After losing time with Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia early on, Bezzecchi reeled off three positions in quick succession after battling his way past Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Marini.

Starting the last lap half a second down on Binder, it only took Bezzecchi four corners to be on the KTM rider’s gearbox, although a move never materialised due to Binder’s impressive defending.

"It was a fantastic Sprint for me," said Bezzecchi who is considered the favourite for today’s Grand Prix by many of his competitors.

"The start wasn’t the best but I was managing to stay in the top positions. I was behind Luca and in turn five everyone braked so deep and I also braked deep but a little bit less compared to the others. As soon as I got into the corner my head was already down, this is why I touched with Luca.

"Fortunately, everything went well otherwise Uccio and Vale would kill me. Then I could recover many places and also in the battle with Maverick we lost a bit of time but I was fast and managed to come back. Was very funny."

Bezzecchi, who is yet to win in MotoGP, appears to be getting closer and closer to chalking that dream off his list.

While tyre consumption will present a different challenge in the main Grand Prix, Bezzecchi picked up more pace as the main race went on last weekend in Portimao, which is a good sign for his hopes this time around.

Speaking about the challenge of picking off Binder and the main Grand Prix, Bezzecchi added: "Brad was very good in the last lap. He is a hard braker, everyone knows this. I caught him closely in turn seven but was missing half a lap.

"He protected very well so it was difficult to make more than this. Anyway, I protected very well and as close as I could but it was important the pace of today ready for Sunday which will be different because the tyre consumption will be more."