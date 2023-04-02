Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini’s private chat at Argentina MotoGP revealed: “When I overtook you…”
Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, the podium trio for the Argentina MotoGP sprint race, broke down their performances afterwards…
Bezzecchi: In Turn 7 I was really, really close. I tried at the last corner. But you covered it and I braked so late.
Binder: I heard the motorbike coming and I said ‘f***!’
Bezzecchi: I made a great overtake on Franco Morbidelli.
Marini: Really?
Bezzecchi: Yeah, at the last turn.
Marini: Franco is in great form.
Bezzecchi: He was angry.
Marini: It’s nice when he’s on form like today.
Bezzecchi: Really angry…
Marini: Yamaha was as fast on the straights as me. Impossible to overtake.
Marini: What a drag, now I can’t use these leathers again, they smell!
Bezzecchi: A nice smell!
Marini: When you’re on the podium and you smell this, it’s a nice smell!
Bezzecchi: First corner I forgot to brake and I nearly hit Aleix Espargaro. I went wide.
Marini: This race is tough, if you’re not in the top three…
Bezzecchi: I started fast. Franco passed me…
Marini: I saw you made contact.
Bezzecchi: No, it wasn’t me.
Marini: When the bike is heavy with all the wings, it’s very difficult to move it.
Bezzecchi: When I overtook you, everyone was managing. I entered very fast, faster than you, I arrived by your side. I opened the throttle smoothly and had grip.
Binder: F***, my start was ridiculous. I started 15th and, first corner, I was P5 more or less.