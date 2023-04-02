For the second year in a row, the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit has given a rider their first MotoGP victory after Bezzecchi stormed away from the chasing pack.

Bezzecchi started second but was in the lead by turn one, a lead he never gave up for the remainder of the race.

Pushing hard but crucially not over the limit, Bezzecchi gradually built a lead of over eight seconds and looked so much more comfortable in the wet, which mirrored some of the wet-weather performances seen from his mentor Valentino Rossi over the years.

"I didn’t expect this when I left home," said the Ducati rider. "As soon as I started riding here I felt very well and I was at one with my bike.

"I felt incredibly well since the first moment and yesterday was also very nice so when I saw the rain this morning I was really sad because I said ‘no, I was so good in the dry, for sure it will be difficult in the wet’.

"But when I jumped on the bike in warm-up it was amazing. I started believing again and thought I could do this. I enjoyed riding and was really, really focused. Everything went well. It was a long journey."

Keen to point out those who have helped him along the way, in particular Rossi, Bezzecchi added: "For Vale, without him and the support of my family it was almost impossible. Vale gave me the possibility to grow as a person, as a rider and step up in the world championship and step up to MotoGP. Thanks to him!"

Bezzecchi’s win, along with a mistake from Francesco Bagnaia has now seen the second-year MotoGP rider take over the lead in the world championship.

Not something that was expected after Bagnaia dominated both races in Portimao, however, like Enea Bastianini in 2021, Bezzecchi is beginning to show the type of form that could make him a challenger against Bagnaia.

On the podium after the race, Bezzecchi was gifted a signed Lionel Messi Argentina Football shirt, which brought back memories of when Rossi stood on the podium with an Argentina shirt

Bezzecchi said: "Was incredible. As soon as I got the shirt it was unbelievable. Messi the goat as is Vale for the motorbikes, Messi is the goat for Football."