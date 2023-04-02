Following a solid start, Zarco was unable to make early progress as riders in front instead opened up a gap.

But the Pramac rider, who has often been one of the strongest in the wet since he joined the premier class, eventually found his rhythm before ending the Grand Prix as the fastest rider on circuit.

The pace on show from Zarco led to him overtaking Franco Morbidelli on the penultimate lap, before doing the same at turn five to Marquez on the final lap.

"I was pretty focused from the beginning and I believe that in these conditions I can have the chance to be on the podium or even fight for the victory," said Zarco.

"The first few corners were good for me but then the first eight, nine laps were the other way. Other riders had better pace than me. I tried to fight but it was hard to keep the positions and a few mistakes.

"Then, the first seven riders really went away quite fast but then at around half race distance I started to have a difference with others. I saw that they had more rear grip problems and I could get a better pace.

"I began to come back and all the control was good and I did not make any mistakes. But thinking about the podium was tough because 11 laps to the end I could not even see the podium and I was still in seventh position.

"I stayed focused and fortunately we didn’t have any laps less. Was the perfect timing to get Morbidelli and then Marquez at turn five. It was a long time since I tasted the podium and we know what to improve to think about the victory."

But tasting the podium is not enough for Zarco, who is hoping he can become a maiden race winner soon as was the case for Bezzecchi.

Zarco added: "A good result like this gives a very good motivation. Congrats to Bezzecchi - I was in fifth position and there were three guys in front of me and I thought if I catch them I will be second, but where is the first one?

"I even thought that there was maybe a mistake on my pit board. I could see him on the last lap but was four seconds in front and he did an amazing job. Hope my turn will come this year."