Marquez could return at one of his favourite circuits this weekend, at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, after a disastrous start to the season which has resulted in heavy criticism.

He crashed into Miguel Oliveira in Portimao, ruling them both out of Argentina with injury, causing more questions about whether his ambition to overtake can sometimes be too reckless.

Bradl, who tests Marquez’s bike for Honda, told Servus TV: “I think he overestimated himself a little bit, he wanted too much.

“It's a typical Marc problem: that sometimes he wants too much, more than is really possible.

“In my opinion, he is still the best motorcycle rider in the world, but the bike is still far from where he wants.

"Given his vast experience, he is too impatient. Marc is fantastic - or something goes wrong.

“I don't want to say that rivals should be afraid of him, but they certainly have to be careful.

“Pardon the expression, but on the bike he is an a******."

Bradl spent two days in Jerez testing the new Kalex chassis that Honda hope will deliver more performance to Marquez’s bike.

The new chassis could be used as early as Texas this weekend, if approved.

Perhaps nobody understands the problematic RC213V that Marquez is trying to tame than Bradl, its test rider.

Bradl was shocked to see Marquez claim pole position, then P3, in the first-ever sprint race in Portimao before he clattered into Oliveira on the third lap of the grand prix.

“It was a rare riding error by Marquez, who had to pay dearly,” Bradl said.

“I know the bike very well, pole and third place in the Sprint are incredible results.

“It was impossible from my point of view, but he succeeded.

“Obviously this motivated him and he thought he could ask a lot of the bike.”