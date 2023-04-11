Valentino Rossi’s immediate reaction revealed after VR46’s first victory

Marco Bezzecchi excelled last week in Argentina, the second round of 2023, to claim his first premier class win and the first-ever victory for the Mooney VR46 team.

It is another lasting legacy of the legendary Rossi, who retired at the end of 2021 but who nurtured 2022 champion Francesco Bagnaia through his Academy, and now has a winning team of his own.

Will Marc Marquez RETURN at COTA? ðºðž Video of Will Marc Marquez RETURN at COTA? ðºðž

“What did Rossi write to me after Bezzecchi's victory? The first words were 'Damn, we won in MotoGP’,” team director Salucci told Sky.

"We are here thanks to Vale, he is the main architect of the project and he deserves that the team that bears his name competes for the top positions.

"This is the continuation of the project: we wanted to bring some strong riders to MotoGP and I would say we did it..."

Bezzecchi leads the MotoGP standings after two rounds has been tipped to make a surprise charge towards the title by some experts including BT Sport’s Sylvain Guintoli.

"Appetite comes with eating," Salucci said.

“I would like our riders to fight for the top six positions every race. We remain with our feet on the ground, but aware of our strength.

“Can Bezzecchi win the title? He's only in his second year, he still lacks some experience. Let's see how he behaves in the next 3-4 races and then we'll understand..."

The MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas is this weekend, offering Bezzecchi and VR46 their next opportunity.

"It's a dream, we have to enjoy the moment but, at the same time, keep our feet on the ground and think about the Austin weekend," Salucci said.

“I'm very happy for Bez and also for Marini."