Maverick Vinales’ dig at Yamaha? “A relationship that I was missing…”

Vinales and Yamaha parted ways in feisty circumstances in 2021 - a falling-out which became toxic when he was removed from his bike even before his planned departure at the end of the season.

His contract was already due to be terminated a year early but, when Yamaha accused Vinales of intentionally trying to damage his engine, he was withdrawn from the Austrian MotoGP and they parted ways immediately.

Now at Aprilia, he said: “I have never been in the position to [realise] all my potential.

“With Aprilia, I have this feeling. It gives me motivation.

“I’ve had tough years but suddenly one team gives me everything, gives me a chance to show what I can do.

“I feel speed, potential, confidence in the team.

If we are able to take out the maximum, we are able to win.

“Aprilia listen to me. This is very important. They listen to what I say, how I want to ride the bike.

It is this kind of relationship that I was missing for a while.

“Last year I felt it. This year I feel it even more.

“It is fantastic to have that. I feel protected. The team believes in me, they know I have speed and ability to become a rider who fights at the front.”

Vinales’ ninth season in MotoGP began with a podium finish in Portimao and, more recently, he was fourth in Texas.

He has out-performed teammate Aleix Espargaro so far - and ahead of their home race this weekend, the Spanish MotoGP, he has revealed the tetchy competitiveness within their garage.

“We need to understand who has the potential to win,” Vinales said.

“Last year I worked so much for Aprilia - a lot of times, at times when Aleix wasn’t fast, he followed me.

“I wasn’t happy that I needed to give the lap to Aleix, especially at Phillip Island which is my track.

“But we work for Aprilia. It is something bigger than us. We both know this.

“Aleix brought me into this project for this, to win for Aprilia.

“The best we can do is to work together because we will become faster.

“I hope Aleix gives me a hand when it is time to do it.

“Aleix has his place, he is the captain of the team, I understand. I won’t take his place but I want to win.”