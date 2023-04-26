Marco Bezzecchi reveals his preference for VR46 - Ducati or Yamaha?

Valentino Rossi’s team have enjoyed a stunning start to the 2023 season, highlighted by Bezzecchi winning his own, and his team’s, first grand prix in Argentina and leading the MotoGP standings after three rounds.

Rossi has toyed with the idea of switching his VR46 squad from Ducati bikes to Yamaha (the team which he was synonymous with) but Bezzecchi wants to remain.

“I've heard this from some journalists, but not from anyone inside,” Bezzecchi told Speedweek about rumours of a move to Yamaha.

Asked if it was a concern, he said: “No, because after all, that's not my job.

“My job is to ride the bike that the team provides me. Now the team owns a Ducati, so I ride a Ducati.”

He explained his own desire: “I would stay with Ducati. I felt very comfortable with Ducati from the very first moment. They are very supportive, which is why they deserve it.

“Since they are also Italians, it is easier for me to build a relationship.

“I like the way they work and especially the way they deal with rookies. They have helped us a lot as a team, which is why I hope the team will continue with Ducati.

“But it's still too early; at the moment I just want to ride.”

Mooney VR46 are contracted to Ducati until the end of 2024.

Clearly the Italian manufacturer currently has the best machinery on the MotoGP grid but Yamaha are close to Rossi’s heart - although they would have to put together an extremely tempting offer for the 2025 season.

Yamaha only have two bikes on the grid currently - a rumour was that they could offer VR46 an opportunity to effectively become the Yamaha factory team.

But Rossi has said: “It’s difficult to be a factory team.

“Because for me they will always make the factory team. We’ll see for the future.

“With Yamaha it would be nice. But we need to see how competitive the bikes are.

“We want to go to the races hoping to finish at the front.

"Our results also come because we have Ducati, which are scary.

“They are the best bikes and we were good for choosing them. That makes all the difference."

Bezzecchi enters this weekend's Spanish MotoGP hoping to extend his unexpected lead at the top of the standings.