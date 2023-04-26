"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports can confirm the cancellation of the 2023 Kazakhstan GP. Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event," Dorna confirmed.

"MotoG looks forward to visiting Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar.

"The event will not be replaced in 2023."

MotoGP planned to go to two new countries this year, Kazakhstan and India, but now the first of those locations is off the table.

The Kazakhstan MotoGP was due to be July 7-9, directly before a month-long break heading into Silverstone. There will now be a break between the Dutch MotoGP at Assen (June 23-25) and the British MotoGP at Silverstone (August 4-6).

The 2023 calendar is therefore reduced from an all-time high 21 rounds, to 20 rounds. This also means the additional points from the lost round of Kazakhstan will now not be available to riders.