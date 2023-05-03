Bagnaia lost his chance to win the Grand Prix of the Americas when an unforced and costly fall ended his race, and acted as a grim reminder of the five races he failed to finish last year.

He spoke to his mentor Rossi before returning to win the Spanish MotoGP and claim the lead of the MotoGP standings.

Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP? Video of Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP?

"We talked a lot when he came back from Austin,” Rossi told Sky.

“I tried to explain to him what I thought, because I think he was wrong.

“It's difficult, because when you're in front and you fall it's hard to overcome.

“I'm sorry, but I see it well, I told him that he just needs to go a little slower without making mistakes, because the same is enough.”

Four graduates from Rossi’s VR46 Academy are on the MotoGP grid and are all impressing this season.

Marco Bezzecchi led the championship before conceding the lead in Jerez to reigning champion Bagnaia, while Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli have also performed above expectations.

Rossi was asked if factory Ducati rider Bagnaia can now control his lead at the summit of the standings, and replied: “Pecco is very strong. He’s the guy who has something more to ride the Ducati.

“But his mistakes…

“In Argentina, the conditions were at the limit. But in Austin, he tried to push more and he lost the front.

“Anyway, the championship is very long. He has the potential.

“He needs to concentrate and go a little slower, without mistakes.”