Morbidelli entered 2023 as one of the main at-risk MotoGP riders - his contract with Yamaha is due to expire at the end of this season, and an extension is no guarantee.

But he impressed in the first couple of rounds, enough for managing director Jarvis to admit that Morbidelli remains their No 1 choice for 2024 even above Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rossi confirmed that he had spoken to Jarvis, and said: “It’s a crucial moment for Franco.

“In these four of five races they will decide if they will keep him in the factory team.

“The only way is to go as fast as Fabio Quartararo. This is the target.

“It’s difficult with Yamaha, at the moment.

“But he needs to give his maximum to keep his space in the factory team.”

Rossi enjoyed his legendary heyday with Japanese manufacturer Yamaha, overseen by Jarvis.

His legacy with the brand extends to VR46 Academy graduate Morbidelli currently being one of just two Yamaha riders on the grid.

But Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin was heavily linked to claiming Morbidelli’s seat next season, then Yamaha’s WorldSBK rider Razgatlioglu tested the M1 in a clear sign that he was also being considered.

The other intriguing subplot to Rossi and Jarvis’ discussions about Morbidelli is the future of the Mooney VR46 team.

Rossi’s team have lit up the opening rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season, with Marco Bezzecchi previously leading the standings and Luca Marini also fighting at the front.

Mooney VR46’s contract to remain as a Ducati satellite team expires at the end of 2024, and they have been linked with moving their squad to Yamaha, the team who remain so close to Rossi’s heart.

Blurring the lines even further - Rossi signed a deal to become a brand ambassador for Yamaha last weekend, furthering their long-lasting relationship.