Rossi and Lorenzo embrace in Jerez paddock - is the rivalry now over forever?

The ex-riders were both in the Jerez paddock for different reasons - Lorenzo doing his new job as a pundit and expert for Spanish TV, and Rossi overseeing his Mooney VR46 team.

A behind-the-scenes moment was captured and posted by Lorenzo of the moment that their long-lasting rivalry may have ended forever.

The former Yahama teammates were defined by the wall that separated their garage, a literal divide down the centre of the team to keep the warring riders apart.

Rossi ended his career with seven MotoGP championships, Lorenzo with three.

In more recent years their once-fiery relationship has thawed, and there has been a mutual respect for some time.

The photo from the Jerez paddock of a smiling Rossi and Lorenzo may usher in a new era of friendship - particularly with both men likely to meet again this season at future events.