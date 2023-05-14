French MotoGP starting grid: How the race will begin today

Francesco Bagnaia Marc Marquez Luca Marini Jack Miller Jorge Martin Maverick Vinales Marco Bezzecchi Alex Marquez Johann Zarco Brad Binder Aleix Espargaro Augusto Fernandez Fabio Quartararo Takaaki Nakagami Fabio di Giannantonio Joan Mir Franco Morbidelli Alex Rins Danilo Petrucci Lorenzo Salvadori Jonas Folger

Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at Le Mans from fifth, but Sunday's grand prix will be an altogether bigger challenge.

Likewise from Brad Binder who turned a P10 start into P2.

Francesco Bagnaia was restricted to only third in the sprint but, from pole position, will surely fancy another grand prix win if he can maintain his concentration. That would extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings.

How will Marc Marquez's stamina hold up? His first weekend back since Portimao, this is his first grand prix since the season-opener in which he crashed on the third lap. Will he be able to push for the duration?

Notably Fabio Quartararo starts from 13th again. On Saturday he made up positions then crashed.