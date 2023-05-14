French MotoGP starting grid: How the race will begin today

14 May 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, French MotoGP, 13 May

This is the starting grid for the French MotoGP at Le Mans today...

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Marc Marquez
  3. Luca Marini
  4. Jack Miller
  5. Jorge Martin
  6. Maverick Vinales
  7. Marco Bezzecchi
  8. Alex Marquez
  9. Johann Zarco
  10. Brad Binder
  11. Aleix Espargaro
  12. Augusto Fernandez
  13. Fabio Quartararo
  14. Takaaki Nakagami
  15. Fabio di Giannantonio
  16. Joan Mir
  17. Franco Morbidelli
  18. Alex Rins
  19. Danilo Petrucci
  20. Lorenzo Salvadori
  21. Jonas Folger

Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at Le Mans from fifth, but Sunday's grand prix will be an altogether bigger challenge.

Likewise from Brad Binder who turned a P10 start into P2.

Francesco Bagnaia was restricted to only third in the sprint but, from pole position, will surely fancy another grand prix win if he can maintain his concentration. That would extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings.

How will Marc Marquez's stamina hold up? His first weekend back since Portimao, this is his first grand prix since the season-opener in which he crashed on the third lap. Will he be able to push for the duration?

Notably Fabio Quartararo starts from 13th again. On Saturday he made up positions then crashed.