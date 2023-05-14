One of the two home favourites at Le Mans, Quartararo had already endured a sub-par qualifying meaning he started the sprint in 13th, before slipping three positions further back on the first lap.

The 2021 world champion admirably battled back and was within the points when he fell and slid out of the race.

We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88 Video of We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88

“I always complain about the front tyre. The feeling that I cannot ride behind a rider,” he explained.

“As soon as I overtook, I wanted to push but the feeling was not good in the front.

“I said: ‘I’m going to try, maybe there is another limit’.

“But as soon as I tried, I crashed.

“So I’m at the limit in every moment.”

Quartararo reacted to his race as a whole: “We checked the start, it was not so bad.

“But in second, third and fourth gear we have engine limits.

“Arriving into the first corner I was a little bit behind.

“The decision on the second corner was not a good one, on the inside.

“The pace was not bad. But, for me to overtake is super-difficult on that track.

“I took the opportunity as the two Aprilias and Marc Marquez made a little bit of a mess in Turn 8 and 9.

“But, as soon as I’m behind, I cannot overtake. This is the problem.

“We have to work hard to find a solution.”

Quartararo, and his fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco, will benefit from a bumper crowd on Sunday which could hit 100,000 people.

“I’m really happy. It’s easier to cheer someone that wins,” Quartararo said.

“Right now, I’m having a tough time but they still support me. I am grateful.”

He is left stranded in 11th in the MotoGP standings, 54 points behind championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia.