After starting from the head of row three, Bezzecchi’s challenge was immediate as he managed to put himself on the outskirt of the leading group.

When the likes of Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, Bezzecchi seemed to pick up his pace as he made quick moves on Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.

A hard overtake on Marquez saw both riders exit the track, thus resulting in a one-place drop for Bezzecchi, however, it did little to dampen his efforts as he immediately got on the front foot once more by passing Jack Miller.

After that, it was as dominant a showing as we’ve seen from anyone so far this season, including himself at the Argentine Grand Prix when he won in the wet.

Prior to his battle with Marquez, Bezzecchi could have been out of the Grand Prix after nearly hitting teammate Luca Marini.

His fellow Italian lost the front at turn three, and with Bezzecchi directly behind him, missing Marini was a lucky escape, although not something Alex Marquez managed to do unfortunately.

"With Luca, I was a bit faster in turn one so I was trying to prepare an overtake for the chicane," said Bezzecchi. "I almost made it but he braked very late and was able to close the door to me.

"Then, on the right, he cut a lot over the curb so I said for sure, he will go wide in the exit. I didn’t expect to see him almost crash.

"Once I was able to avoid him I didn’t know what happened. But then in the lap later I saw the yellow flags and said for sure, it is Luca. When I saw the replay, it was a very ugly crash to see. I hope he is okay."

A few laps later Bezzecchi began to battle Marquez, which resulted in contact and the pair running off the track at turn seven.

Bezzecchi confirmed post-race that he expected the penalty and that the overtake was not planned.

The two-time winner so far this season added: "I agree with the penalty, first of all. I expected that.

"I didn’t want to pass but I made a mistake in braking and I braked just three metres later. Once I saw that I wasn’t going to stop I went to the inside to not hit Marc in his back.

"I pushed him wide and I also went outside of the curb, so I expected the penalty. I was saying that within one or two laps I would need to drop the position."