A crucial meeting was held at the French MotoGP between riders and stewards, a possible opportunity to air grievances and discuss solutions, yet when it passed the gloom was not lifted.

Riders even suggested that, less than 24 hours later in the sprint race at Le Mans, the stewards were already failing to implement their own rules.

Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were both penalised at the Spanish MotoGP for incidents that their team felt were unfair.

Team director Meregalli spoke to BT Sport the day after the riders-stewards meeting at Le Mans and continued his criticism: “It’s not new, what happened in Jerez. We were really disappointed.

“But sometimes I feel that when we complain it is almost useless.

“Because, so far, nothing has been done.

“We had the same problems last year, we face the same issues this year.

“The problem isn’t up to us. Someone above us has to decide.

“I hope, based on all the accidents and judgments, someone will take a decision.

“We are in a situation where we are ruining our sport. We used to ride - now, every time, they need to find someone to penalise.”

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro angrily insisted he would no longer speak about the stewards for the rest of the season because he has no faith that the problems will ease.

Luca Marini of the Mooney VR46 team even claimed that he asked the stewards if a rider would be punished if they make contact, and disturb, another bike. But when he was touched by Brad Binder, he says, the stewards did not intervene.