The injury was sustained at the French MotoGP at Le Mans, in a collision with Maverick Vinales.

"As Bagnaia was still feeling some pain in his right ankle, after last Sunday’s crash in France, he underwent further checks in Misano, which found a small partial talus bone fracture," Ducati announced.

"This minor injury will not prevent his participation in the next Italian GP."

MotoGP returns for the sixth round at Mugello on June 11.

Bagnaia won the Mugello race last year.

The factory Ducati rider and reigning MotoGP champion is currently leading the MotoGP standings, with 94 points.

Marco Bezzecchi is just one point behind and, if Bagnaia arrives to Mugello at less than peak fitness, the Mooney VR46 rider could fancy his chances of reclaiming the championship lead.

Bagnaia's injury is another blow to Ducati, whose other factory rider Enea Bastianini has not yet raced in a grand prix this year due to a broken shoulder blade.