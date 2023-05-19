While current MotoGP riders are still to be confirmed, the title-winning Ducati Lenovo team plus Red Bull KTM and GASGAS Tech3 will run their 2023 factory machinery up the famous hill on July 13-16.

Moto2 will be represented by home star Dixon, with his Triumph-powered GASGAS Aspar machine.

Meanwhile the list of Legends already confirmed for the 30th anniversary event includes Alex Criville, Casey Stoner, Freddie Spencer, Giacomo Agostini, Jorge Lorenzo, Kenny Roberts Jnr, Kevin Schwantz, Mick Doohan, Randy Mamola and Wayne Gardner – who won a total of 37 World Championships between them.

Bagnaia-Vinales Clash: Racing Incident? Le Mans Review | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 89 Video of Bagnaia-Vinales Clash: Racing Incident? Le Mans Review | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 89

"We’re very proud to announce this celebration of MotoGP at the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO.

“It’s an honour for us to play a key role in the 30th anniversary and be invited to showcase the best of our sport, sharing the stage with our fellow icons of speed.

“It will be something truly unique, and I want to thank our teams, riders and legends for showing such enthusiasm in attending. We hope we will be able to put on an incredible show for the fans – and for the Duke of Richmond! We are always honoured by his unwavering passion for our sport. Thank you for the invitation!

“We have recently celebrated the 1000th FIM Grand Prix, and next season will mark the 75th year since motorcycle racing became the first motorsport World Championship in 1949.

“At the same time, 2023 is a different kind of landmark year, with more MotoGP than ever as the Tissot Sprint debuts across the calendar.

“At this intersection of history and innovation, the 2023 Festival of Speed is the perfect opportunity to celebrate both the rich heritage of the sport and the heroes of the incredible spectacle we’re enjoying every weekend in this modern era.”

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Festival of Speed will host its biggest-ever MotoGP celebration this year.

“My thanks to Dorna Sports, the teams and riders for including us in their busy schedules - it means so much to everyone at Goodwood and all our fans that they will be here to celebrate with us.”

Last year’s Festival of Speed memorably saw Wayne Rainey return to the seat of his 1992-championship-winning Yamaha YZR500 for the first time since his career-ending accident in 1993.

"We’re very proud to announce this celebration of MotoGP at the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO. “It’s an honour for us to play a key role in the 30th anniversary and be invited to showcase the best of our sport, sharing the stage with our fellow icons of speed.

“It will be something truly unique, and I want to thank our teams, riders and legends for showing such enthusiasm in attending. We hope we will be able to put on an incredible show for the fans – and for the Duke of Richmond! We are always honoured by his unwavering passion for our sport. Thank you for the invitation!

“We have recently celebrated the 1000th FIM Grand Prix, and next season will mark the 75th year since motorcycle racing became the first motorsport World Championship in 1949.

“At the same time, 2023 is a different kind of landmark year, with more MotoGP than ever as the Tissot Sprint debuts across the calendar.

“At this intersection of history and innovation, the 2023 Festival of Speed is the perfect opportunity to celebrate both the rich heritage of the sport and the heroes of the incredible spectacle we’re enjoying every weekend in this modern era.”

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Festival of Speed will host its biggest-ever MotoGP celebration this year.

“My thanks to Dorna Sports, the teams and riders for including us in their busy schedules - it means so much to everyone at Goodwood and all our fans that they will be here to celebrate with us.”

Last year’s Festival of Speed memorably saw Wayne Rainey return to the seat of his 1992-championship-winning Yamaha YZR500 for the first time since his career-ending accident in 1993.