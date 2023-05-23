After saving a big front-end slide, from third place on lap 6, Marini was narrowly missed by following VR46 Ducati team-mate Marco Bezzecchi before being struck by the unsighted Gresini machine of Alex Marquez.

Both riders were thrown down the track before scrambling to safety as the rest of the field threaded their way past the scene of the accident.

Marini’s wrist injury will now be monitored by Prof. Luigi Tarallo, with the team making clear that it will not prevent his participation in their upcoming home Italian MotoGP at Mugello on June 9-11.

Marini is currently sixth in the world championship, led by Bezzecchi, and celebrated his first premier-class grand prix podium in COTA earlier this year.