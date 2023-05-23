The Italian, injured when he was taken down by Luca Marini’s fallen bike on his factory Ducati race debut, was forced to abandon a return at the Spanish MotoGP due to pain from the shoulder.

Bastianini was then replaced by Danilo Petrucci for the following Le Mans round, while setting his sights set on a comeback for his home Italian MotoGP on June 9-11.

In preparation for that event, and to test the condition of his shoulder, the four-time race winner took to the same Mugello circuit today (Tuesday) on a Panigale Superbike.

The Tuscan track is being used for a private MotoGP/SBK test, also attended by the likes of Petrucci (SBK), Ducati’s MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro and Yamaha’s MotoGP test rider Cal Crutchlow.