Aleix Espargaro delivers six-figure, four-wheel custom-made gift to his wife

The MotoGP rider showed off the luxury car as part of his YouTube channel which offers glimpses behind-the-scenes into his life in Andorra.

The Ferrari Portofino M has a 3.8-liter eight-cylinder capable of delivering 620 hp, and reaches a top speed of 320 km/h and to shoot from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Inside, it has heated and ventilated seats, a full HD screen with Split View and various driver assistance systems.

It has five driving modes, depending on the road conditions and weather.

The colour has changed from black to trademark red, and it has a black and a Novitec carbon fiber spoiler.

There is an exhaust which Espargaro admits is a bit much for normal road use.

“It looks like Formula 1," he said.

"I think we overdid it a little bit! I really like the noise, but you can't go around the city during the day!”