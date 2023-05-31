Tech3 GASGAS rider Fernandez enjoyed his best MotoGP performance so far in the most recent race, at Le Mans, finishing fourth.

Fernandez is the reigning Moto2 champion and his burst from 12th to P4 - beating his own personal best finish by six places - was a timely reminder of his abilities.

Womenâs World Championship, MotoE and MotoGP Tech | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 90 Video of Womenâs World Championship, MotoE and MotoGP Tech | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 90

He took inspiration from the very best, he told Marca: "Marquez has always been the one who has impacted me the most in terms of riding.

“I grew up with Valentino as an idol, because he is the one I saw win so much, but when Marc arrived, I said: 'I want to drive like Marc'.

“Maybe Valentino meant more, but I want to do the things that Marc does.

“I still think he's the best. Since he started in the 125cc, it's been trying to copy his way of riding and doing."

Fernandez’s respect for Marquez has not stopped him also idolising Rossi.

“We have gone three or four years to 100km of Champions,” he said.

“Another thing that is brutal. Going to his house for the first time was incredible. I hope to go more years.

“What you have to take note of? Try to apply his personality and how he knows how to handle each situation.

“Off the track is what you have to try to apply.”

Fernandez won at Le Mans last year to kickstart his Moto2 championship win, then impressed again in France this year.

Previously, his ascent to the premier class was no guarantee.

“They were two very hard years,” he reflected. “And I worked the same or more to be at the top. We didn't understand why we weren't winning. I value it more.”