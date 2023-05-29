Michele Pirro extends Ducati stay for another three years

Pirro has played a crucial role in the development of the Desmosedici, the bike that Francesco Bagnaia rode to win the MotoGP championship last season to end Ducati’s 15-year winless streak.

On June 11 at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, Pirro will race as a wild card.

Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, said: "We are delighted to be able to count on Michele again for the next three years.

“Pirro started his work as a test rider eleven years ago, so no other rider knows our Desmosedici GP as well as he does.

“It is also thanks to his valuable contribution that we have been able to make our bike as competitive as it is today.

“The goal is to continue to grow; being able to count on Michele's great experience is definitely an asset in our development work."

Pirro said: "Most of my sporting career has been with Ducati, and I can't imagine myself in any other colour than the red of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

“I arrived here in 2013, probably during the most difficult years for Ducati Corse, but now I am also experiencing the best ones for the company.

“I am very proud of what we have done together. I have worked closely with the new generation of Italian riders and always learn something new from them. As always, I will work hard to continue contributing to developing the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4.

“I thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide, and all the people who believe in me. Forza Ducati always!"