PICTURES: Sepang MotoGP Shakedown ends with Honda on top

1st: The three-day Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test concluded with Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro returning to the top of the timesheets, where he had been on day one.

Although Honda is joining the European factories in the engine development freeze, after moving from D to C in the concessions rank, they can modify the RC213V's engine up until the Thai season opener.

That means, like Yamaha, there are no technical restrictions on the areas that Honda can improve ahead of the 2026 season.

Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

2nd: Aleix spent much of the three days tussling for supremacy with younger brother Pol Espargaro, who finished the Shakedown just 0.126s behind on the latest KTM.

Pol Espargaro in action on day three of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

3rd: Jack Miller may have grabbed the headlines by leading day two on thenew V4, but Fabio Quartararo returned to his usual status as top Yamaha on day three.

Quartararo, like most of his team-mates, also tried the latest Yamaha aero.

Fabio Quartararo tries the latest Yamaha aero on the final day of the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown…

4th: Monster Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins, a V4 race winner with Honda, was only 0.2s slower than Quartararo on day three.

Alex Rins during day three at the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

5th: Day two leader Jack Miller went slightly slower on the final day for fifth on the timesheets and was the final rider within one-second of Aleix Espargaro.

Jack Miller tries the new Yamaha aero, Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test day three.

6th: LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira made a big step on the final day of the Shakedown, slashing 1.6s from his previous best lap time to be the top rookie (+1.165s)

Diogo Moreira got the better of Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final day of the Sepang MotoGP…

7th: Splitting the two rookies, each a reigning world champion, on the final day was KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa, in seventh (+1.291s).

Dani Pedrosa, who turned 40 last September, tests the latest RC16 at the Sepang MotoGP…

8th: Reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu improved across all three days, from a 1m 59'6, to a '58.8 and finally a '58.5, putting the Pramac Yamaha rider eighth and +1.292s.

Interestingly, Razgatlioglu appeared to ride without any rear aero for the entire test, while the other M1s ran rear wings. He also stuck with the older aero package.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

9th: Michele Pirro was Ducati's lone rider at the Shakedown, preparing all of the Desmosedicis as well as trying the latest factory aero package on his way to ninth (+1.726s).

Michele Pirro with the latest Ducati aero, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

10th: Like Pirro, Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori had a lot of work on his shoulders, preparing all the RS-GPs for the factory team and Trackhouse. He'll also stand in for the injured Jorge Martin during next week's Official test. Savadori's best time put him tenth on day 3 (+1.775s).

Lorenzo Savadori on the 2026 RS-GP at the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

11th: Yamaha test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso were both on duty at the Shakedown.

The timing screens didn't specify who set which lap time, but Fernandez was seen in action at the start of the Shakedown before handing over to Dovizioso.

The best time for the shared 'Yamaha Test Riders' bikes was a 1m 59.351s on day two.

Augusto Fernandez, Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

Andrea Dovizioso, new front wing, Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test (pic Gold&Goose)

