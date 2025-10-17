Ducati names Marc Marquez's replacement for the Malaysian MotoGP

Ducati has confirmed that Michele Pirro will continue to replace injured world champion Marc Marquez at next weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP.

Speaking to Dorna’s Jack Appleyard during opening practice at Phillip Island, sporting director Mauro Grassilli avoided giving any kind of timeline for Marquez’s return.

But when asked about MotoGP’s medical director suggesting Marc Marquez is unlikely to race in the penultimate round at Portimao, after Sepang, Grassilli replied:

“We don't know… We have daily contact with [Marc’s management], but we're not sure.

“But I can confirm that Michele Pirro will be in Malaysia for the next race.

“When will we see Marc? Maybe we'll have more information in the next days.”

However, Grassilli was a bit more open with Sky Italia, saying: "It's not impossible that [Marquez] could race in Valencia, we'll see how his rehabilitation progresses."

Nicolo Bulega for Portimao?

Pirro was initially only named as a stand-in for Australia, with Ducati’s WorldSBK riders also available for Sepang onwards, since their season concludes in Jerez this weekend.

With Marquez now highly unlikely to be back for Portimao, the door to a star replacement such as WorldSBK title contender Nicolo Bulega remains very much open.

Bulega - who has a MotoGP test deal alongside WorldSBK in 2026 - has highlighted the difficulty of jumping into a MotoGP event without prior testing.

However, Ducati is trying to arrange some pre-Portimao laps on a Desmosedici, Grassilli confirmed: "[Bulega] is unfamiliar with the bike and tyres, so it would be useful to let him test the Desmosedici first."

Nine-time world champion Marquez suffered a fracture and ligament damage to his right shoulder when Marco Bezzecchi hit the rear of his Ducati on the opening lap of the Indonesian MotoGP.

Initially hoping to avoid surgery, a decision was made to operate after insufficient progress after one week.

Marquez has said he aims to be back before the end of this season, which concludes at Valencia in mid-November, but won’t rush his recovery after paying a high price for returning early from an arm fracture in 2020.

Doctors unrelated to Marquez’s case have estimated that his injury would normally require a 16-week recovery.

Lorenzo Savadori, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Jorge Martin also out of Sepang

During FP1 at Phillip Island, Aprilia confirmed that Jorge Martin will also miss the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Outgoing champion Martin broken his collarbone when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi at turn 1 of the Motegi Sprint race, the latest injury in a gruelling year.

With Tech3’s Maverick Vinales already ruled out, test riders Pirro (Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Pol Espargaro (KTM) will all continue at Sepang next weekend.