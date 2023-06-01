Francesco Bagnaia, and Enea Bastianini are locked into deals until the end of the 2024 MotoGP campaign, however, changes could take place at any one of their three satellite teams.

Both Pramac, Gresini and Mooney VR46 riders are contracted until the end of this season, however, most of those riders are expected to remain with Ducati, including Marco Bezzecchi who has been rumoured as an option for Pramac.

Speaking to MotoGP.com about the importance of having so many top riders, and when announcements could be made, Dall’Igna said: "It’s important to have many bikes on the grid to have the riders to improve the performance and to grow up with us.

"Above all, with the rider strategies we have done after 2019 and also from a technical point of view because we can learn about different riding styles. This is our philosophy, my philosophy during all the years.

"We don’t want to change our approach. It’s important to have the best riders in the factory team but we don’t ask the other riders not to fight and to win races because they have to do that.

"In the end, it is a Ducati bike. I don’t want to reduce the performance of the Ducati bike.

"From Mugello to Sachsenring we can begin the negotiations with the riders for the future."

One of the biggest attractions for riders looking to join Ducati is not only the all-round performance of the bike, but the continued improvements when it comes to aero efficiency.

Having said that, Dall’Igna was quick to say that no major changes are likely to take place before 2026.

"We have space to improve on the aero and we have some ideas on that," added Dall’Igna. "But I don’t think that before 2026 you will see something completely different.

"Maybe starting from 2027 when the rules will change. Maybe we can have some steps."