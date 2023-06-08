Andrea Dovizioso inducted into Hall of Fame as a MotoGP Legend

The honour came at Mugello ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP, his home race, when he was presented with a medal by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Dovizioso was a three-time runner-up in the premier class, and a 125cc world champion.

He represented Honda, Yamaha, Ducati during his MotoGP career.

He won 12 grands prix across his three most successful seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019 when he narrowly missed out on ending Ducati’s barren years without a championship.

Dovizioso retired from MotoGP last year at Misano.

Official MotoGP Legends