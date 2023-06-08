Andrea Dovizioso inducted into Hall of Fame as a MotoGP Legend
Andrea Dovizioso is officially a MotoGP Legend after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The honour came at Mugello ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP, his home race, when he was presented with a medal by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.
Dovizioso was a three-time runner-up in the premier class, and a 125cc world champion.
He represented Honda, Yamaha, Ducati during his MotoGP career.
He won 12 grands prix across his three most successful seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019 when he narrowly missed out on ending Ducati’s barren years without a championship.
Dovizioso retired from MotoGP last year at Misano.
Official MotoGP Legends
- Valentino Rossi
- Giacomo Agostini
- Hugh Anderson
- Kork Ballington
- Max Biaggi
- Alex Crivillé
- Mick Doohan
- Stefan Dörflinger
- Geoff Duke
- Wayne Gardner
- Mike Hailwood
- Nicky Hayden
- Jorge Lorenzo
- Daijiro Kato
- Eddie Lawson
- Marco Lucchinelli
- Randy Mamola
- Anton Mang
- Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez
- Angel Nieto
- Dani Pedrosa
- Wayne Rainey
- Phil Read
- Jim Redman
- Kenny Roberts
- Kenny Roberts Jr
- Jarno Saarinen
- Kevin Schwantz
- Barry Sheene
- Marco Simoncelli
- Freddie Spencer
- Casey Stoner
- John Surtees
- Luigi Taveri
- Carlo Ubbiali
- Franco Uncini