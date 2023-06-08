Smiling Marc Marquez answers - did he pop the question to new girlfriend?

The Repsol Honda rider was told that a subtle social media picture had broken the internet recently.

“Why,” he teased.

He was asked: “Was that an engagement ring?”

The beaming Marquez answered: “No, no!

“Honestly, I’m in a very nice moment in my personal life.

“I’m enjoying a lot and I’m happy. And this is important.

“You know, to ride fast and to perform well in your professional life, you need to be happy.

“You need to be stable in your personal life.

“I’m very happy, you know. I’m in a good moment.”

The usually very private Marquez revealed that he was in a relationship with new girlfriend Gemma Pinto recently.

She is a Catalan model and influencer.

It’s probably the only thing to put a smile on Marquez’s face in 2023 so far.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

His crash on the opening weekend resulted in a broken hand - scuppering his hopes of an injury-free start to the year for the first time in several seasons.

Marquez had to rehab his latest injury and deal with the fallout of the double long lap penalty, before finally returning at Le Mans where he crashed out from third place.

But, heading into the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, there is a big smile on Marquez’s face and it’s obvious why!