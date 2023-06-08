The Repsol Honda rider has been with Honda throughout his entire MotoGP career, and although Ducati recently claimed to be happy with their current line-up, whilst also shutting down rumours of Marquez joining the manufacturer, talk of them joining forces has persisted.

One of those to speak on the subject was former five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, with the Spaniard predicting Marquez to Ducati in either its factory or one of the satellite teams.

But Marquez remains keen on staying with Honda beyond 2024 even though he left the door slightly open: "Jorge was a good rider but we will see if he’s a good predictor [laughs]. Aside from jokes, I have a contract for next year with Honda and I’m fully committed to them.

"They will always be my plan A, but I will always look for a winning project. It doesn’t matter the colours, the name or where.

"I know that the years are passing and this is something we already know for every rider.

"Anyway, I’m tyring my best and I took my fourth surgery in my arm to try and to come back to my best physical conditions, and I am. I’m ready to fight for a championship but my plan A is to be with Honda."

While Honda haven’t always given Marquez the best bike, the six-time MotoGP champion has delivered for much of his career.

Their partnership has been as rock solid as any other rider and team combination, which is why leaving the Japanese manufacturer appears to not be his main priority.

Marquez added: "This was always my main priority. When I signed with Honda in 2019 we finished all the races on the podium that year, except the one we missed in Austin.

"Still I believe in Honda. It’s true that we are in a difficult moment and we need to improve against our opponents.

"But even like this we were competitive in Le Mans. I’m not looking at other Honda results. I’m looking at myself and trying to do my 100%.

"We will have time to speak about the future but now we are in 2023 and next year will be 2024. We have time."

Not a favourite MotoGP circuit of his, but Marquez ready to be closer at Mugello

Marquez has just one MotoGP win at Mugello, however, the Spaniard has been extremely competitive this season (Portimao and Le Mans) despite his machine being difficult to ride.

Mugello is likely to be a very tough challenge for Marquez and Honda given their run of results at the Italian venue, but the 30-year-old feels as though a step should be made compared to last season.

"In 2022 the Mugello GP was one of the most difficult of my career because my mind was in America in a clinica mobile and my body was here riding a MotoGP bike," stated Marquez.

"Even like this I was able to finish in the top ten. We will see this year. The target is not to be on the top ten but to try and be closer to the top guys.

"It’s true that there are eight Ducatis and two Aprilias that are very fast and are riding very good. But we will try to do our best like in Le Mans."