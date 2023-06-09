The Japanese is currently in his sixth MotoGP season, all spent with Honda and LCR.

Nakagami’s seat came under pressure from young countryman Ai Ogura last season, who went on to finish runner-up in the Moto2 World Championship.

But Ogura then suffered a wrist injury during the winter and, like Nakagami in MotoGP, has a best race finish of just ninth place so far this year.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

“I hope I can have some meetings with [HRC boss] Kuwata-san… Maybe Sachsenring, but at least in Assen,” said Nakagami, who does not have a manager and therefore negotiates directly.

“Because after Assen, we have a long summer break. I need to understand from my side, what they are thinking for my future. So yes, before the summer break in Assen, we need to talk.”

Nakagami then aims to have a definite answer by Catalunya, in early September.

“My deadline, also their deadline, is around Montmelo, after the summer break. But first, because we still didn't have any conversation about the future, we need a couple of ‘steps’ before the summer break. What they are thinking. And what is my opinion.”

While speculation of Nakagami switching to test riding duties or WorldSBK emerged during last year’s Ogura rumours, the 31-year-old insisted his sole focus is keeping his LCR MotoGP seat for 2024.

“Of course, the first priority is to stay in this team, in MotoGP. So at the moment I'm not thinking about anything different, like a plan B or plan C. My mind is to stay here. In this paddock, in this team, and then let's see.”

Nakagami’s best MotoGP season to date was 2020, when he took four front-row starts, including one pole, and a pair of fourth-place finishes.

At present, he is just 17th in the world championship, but ahead of new Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir and – aside from Alex Rins’ COTA heroics - has been a close match for his new team-mate.

“I need to show [Honda] that I have the potential to stay here,” Nakagami admitted. “It's very simple.

“It’s not the best situation [at the moment] because we are struggling, we are looking to improve. But I’ll just try to do my best, to be competitive.

“[Mugello] is a pretty important weekend for the team. So, I want to be fast and strong this weekend.”

As of Thursday, both Nakagami and Rins said they had no news on when they will get the new Kalex chassis for their RC213Vs.