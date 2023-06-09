Joan Mir ruled out of Italian MotoGP
Scans revealed that the 2020 world champion, who was previously injured in Argentina, had damaged the fifth finger on his right hand.
‘Due to the high-speed and demanding nature of the Mugello Circuit, Joan Mir and the Repsol Honda Team have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the event,’ said a team statement.
The injury continues a miserable start to Mir’s Honda career, with his only points to date courtesy of an eleventh place in the Portimao season opener, leaving him just 21st in the standings.