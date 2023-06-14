Marquez emerged through career-threatening arm surgery last summer and, after months of rehab and signs of promise when he first returned to the track, 2023 has delivered little more than a hand injury, missed rounds and crashes.

Six-time premier class champion Marquez, now aged 30 and with the physical toll adding up, is trying to match his old enemy Rossi’s tally of seven titles, and Giacomo Agostini’s eight.

“Of course the more world championships you win the better,” Marquez told The Guardian.

“I have six and their seven and eight is better.

“But my biggest goal is to make this comeback from a big injury.

“Not many athletes can do this. I’m still in the process but I feel closer and closer.

“If I can make a successful comeback it will be even more important than another one or two world championships.”

Marquez has failed to finish the last four grands prix he has entered, while missing three in between due to injury.

He ended the Italian MotoGP last weekend by bemoaning his Honda as he stood frustrated in the gravel.

Jorge Lorenzo claims that Marquez is the only rider who isn’t scared of crashing.

“I may be,” Marquez said.

“He said it – and I also feel I’m never scared.

“Maybe sometimes I’m taking too much risk but I cannot ride a bike worrying about the crashing.

“It is the only way I know to ride a bike fast.

“I will say I have 20 [crashes] a year. Maybe 250 crashes [in total]?”

The injuries, the under-performing bike and the barren spell while a new era of champions have won their first titles have changed Marquez’s mentality.

“I can understand that achievement in finishing second,” he said.

“So when I have good news now I will celebrate even more than before.

“Winning used to be normal. But now it’s not like this.

“So after some very difficult years it’s important to celebrate the good achievements because you never know if you will get injured again tomorrow or next month.”