Rins suffered a broken leg during a crash in the sprint race at Mugello, which has therefore ruled him out of MotoGP action until after the summer break.

Compounding Honda’s dreadful start to 2023 was the fact Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir also ruled out of action after Friday, while Marc Marques suffered his own crash during the main GP on Sunday.

Now looking to replace Rins, LCR Honda boss Lucio Cecchinello turned to Petrucci who was aboard MotoGP machinery just two rounds ago.

However, since the French Grand Prix Petrucci has been back in WorldSBK action at Misano, and while it was his best round so far in terms of pace, the Italian also suffered injuries which is why he declined the offer from Honda.

Reported by GPOne.com, Petrucci’s manager Alberto Vergani said: “I thank Lucio because he’s undoubtedly one of the best managers in the paddock. Unfortunately, Danilo is still recovering from his bad Misano injury.

“Even if his situation is slowly improving, he’s still not 100% in shape.

“Petrucci, therefore, prefers not to take risks and has the aim of recovering as best as possible for Donington.”

Donington Park is in just two weeks time so it’s no surprise that Petrucci is focusing on his recovery in order to be fit for the British round.